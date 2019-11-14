‘Kodaline’ to Bring ‘High Hopes’ to Pattaya Music Fest

PATTAYA — Irish alt-rock band Kodaline is coming to lead an outdoor music festival in Pattaya with their beautifully sad songs early next year.

Best known for their heartfelt hit “All I Want,” the quartet will return to the kingdom as one of the main acts at Maya Music Festival, which will be held from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 at the 300 rai (48 hectares) Maya Space in Pattaya.

Early bird tickets for the two-day event are on sale online from 3,299 baht. Entry is 13 and up.

The quartet – which consists of lead vocalist Steve Garrigan, guitarist Mark Prendergast, drummist Vincent May, and bassist Jason Boland – was founded in 2005 under the name 21 Demands, before changing to Kodaline in 2011.

They debuted their first extended play “The Kodaline EP” in 2012 and then the full album “In a Perfect World” the year after, which includes chart toppers like “High Hopes,” “All I Want,” and “Pray.” Their latest album, “Politics of Living,” was released in 2018.

More lineups of the music festival, which will consist of four stages serving different genres, will be announced soon online.