Into the Unknown: Become Elsa at ‘Frozen 2’ Event

BANGKOK — Belt out “Into the Unknown” and cast icy magical spells at a Frozen-inspired event running through January.

Based on Disney’s latest blockbuster “Frozen 2” (2019), the “King Power and Disney’s Frozen 2 Magical Journey” event is calling fans of Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff to voyage to King Power Rangnam Mall – where parts of it have been turned into the Kingdom of Arendelle.

There are six zones capturing different scenes from the movie, where visitors can take photos for free.

However, real magic awaits at the “Spirits of Nature” zone, where visitors can sing along to “Into the Unknown” – arguably an heir to “Let it Go” – while immersed in light projections.

Frozen at King Power pic.twitter.com/kJXZxbNoav — BT (@baitongbenu) December 1, 2019

Elsa, Anna, and Olaf will come to life as cosplayers for a meet and greet with visitors from Dec. 12 to 15.

Since opening on Nov. 21, Frozen 2 has grossed a total of 74.5 million baht, part of the USD739 million worldwide so far, almost double of the 44 million baht the original in 2013 in Thailand, and made USD1.276 billion at the box office worldwide.

Frozen merchandise, snacks, and even costumes are on sale, as well as items from other Disney and Marvel films.

“King Power and Disney’s Frozen 2 Magical Journey” is being held at King Power Rangnam on Soi Rangnam until Jan. 12, 2020. The venue is reachable by a short walk from BTS Victory Monument. The event is open from 11am to 9pm on weekdays and 10am to 9pm on weekends. Entry is free.