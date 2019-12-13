‘Khalid’ to Reunite with ‘Free Spirits’ in Bangkok Next March

BANGKOK — Get ready to be young, dumb, and broke once again because American R&B singer Khalid is coming back to the capital next year.

For his second live gig in Bangkok, the 21-year-old wunderkind will kick off his Asia tour for his latest album “Free Spirit” on March 24, 2020 at Impact Arena. Tickets start at 1,800 baht and will be available online via Live Nation starting Dec. 15 from 10am.

The Gen Z icon is best known for his slow tempo, heartfelt vocals such as “Young Dumb & Broke,” “Talk,” and “Location.” He also featured in many recent hits like “Lovely” (with Billie Eilish), “Silence” (with Marshmello), and “1-800-273-8255” (with Logic and Alessia Cara).

Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, rose to fame in 2016 when he released his debut single “Location,” which shoot up to the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2017. He released his second album “Free Spirit” in April, which also soared to the top of the US Billboard Hot 200.