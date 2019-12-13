Street Food Fairs at Yaowaraj, Silom, and Khaosan Roads This Weekend

BANGKOK — Parts of bustling Chinatown will be closed to traffic and transform into an open-air market Friday and through the weekend.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul said two lanes on Yaowaraj Road will be turned into a “walking street” for pedestrians to try out different street food vendors on Friday and Saturday from 5pm to midnight.

On Sunday, cars will be banned on the whole section between the Chalermburi and Ratchawong intersections from 7pm to midnight, where 40 more street food vendors will be allowed to take the street.

In addition to Chinatown, downtown office workers and tourists will be able to roam Silom Road on Sunday from noon to 10pm and binge on street food from famous restaurants across the capital. There will also be vendors selling Bangkok-made goodies, OTOP folk products, and indy crafts.

The open-air market on Silom Road will repeat every third Sunday of each month through May as part of the government’s effort to attract more tourists and boost the economy, Sakoltee said.

Backpackers’ haven Khaosan Road will also be closed on Monday from 5pm to 2am. A stage will be set up in front of Chana Songkhram Police Station, where partygoers can watch traditional performances like khon, muay thai, and even Thai cooking shows.

Similar events may be expanded to other areas like Khlong San should these destinations have proven to be a success, the deputy governor said.