We’re Giving Away 10 Free Tickets to See ‘Monsters and Men’ in January

BANGKOK — Of Monsters and Men is coming to Thailand for a concert this January – and here’s how you can watch them for free.

Iceland’s most popular musical export – Of Monsters and Men – is coming for a concert Jan. 12 at Moonstar Studio. Doors open 7pm and the concert begins at 9pm.

Tickets to the concert cost 2,500 baht and can be purchased on TicketMelon. Don’t feel like paying?

Just like our Facebook page, share the post of this article, and comment on why you deserve the free ticket. Don’t forget to message us via Facebook with your phone number and e-mail as well. Ten of the best answers will win one ticket each. Want to bring along a friend? Have them leave a comment too!



Deadline Jan. 9.

Founded in 2010, Of Monsters and Men first broke into international fame with hits like “Little Talks,” the first song by an Icelandic band to top 1 billion streams on Spotify. Their success was followed by “Dirty Paws,” used in the trailer for the film “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”

The band’s soundtrack successes include “Silhouettes,” used for the “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” soundtrack, and “Sinking Man,” on the Walking Dead soundtrack. Other hits include “The King and Lionheart,” “I of the Storm,” and “Six Weeks.” Their latest album, Fever Dream, was released in 2018 and features singles such as “Wild Roses.”

The band consists of lead singers Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir and Ragnar Þórhallsson, Brynjar Leiffson, Kristján Páll Kristjánsson, and Arnar Rósenkranz Hilmarsson.

Fun fact: Of Monsters and Men even made a cameo in season six of Game of Thrones, playing as bards accompanying the theater troupe that Arya visits.