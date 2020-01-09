Have a Barbie to Support Aussie Bushfire Relief This Weekend

BANGKOK — Get together with some mates for a good cause to support relief efforts for Australia’s devastating bushfires at a sausage sizzle this weekend.

Australian-owned Greek restaurant Aesop is hosting a fundraising sausage sizzle event this Sunday evening, all proceeds of which will be donated to the Salvation Army Australia.

In the truly Australian event, grilled sausages – provided by Sloane’s – and beers will be served starting at 100 baht.

The barbeque party will also host charity raffles and auctions for the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, where winners will have a chance to snag food vouchers at Aesop’s and one-night accomodation at So Sofitel Bangkok and Siam hotel.

“Bush Fire Fundraiser” starts at 5pm on Jan. 12 at Aesop’s Bangkok. The venue is reachable by foot or a short motorcycle taxi ride from MRT Lumphini or BTS Sala Daeng.