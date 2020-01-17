Kumamon to Visit Thai Fans This Weekend at Iconsiam

BANGKOK — One of Japan’s most beloved mascots, Kumamon, is coming to wiggle wackily while promoting his prefecture’s produce this weekend at Iconsiam.

Held on the fourth floor of Siam Takashimaya department store inside Iconsiam, the fan meet starts at 12:40pm on Saturday and Sunday. There will be 30-minute shows of Kumamon onstage starting at 1pm, 3pm, and 6pm on both days. Fans will have a chance to meet and take photos with Kumamon after the shows.

Kumamon merchandise, as well as products from Kumamoto prefecture such as strawberries, will also be on sale.

Kumamon was created in 2010 to promote Kumamoto tourism. The pot-bellied black bear has gained online popularity due to his clumsy and mischievous personality. He currently holds the title of prefectural sales office manager.