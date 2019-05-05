Where to Eat Your Way Through Cinco de Mayo

BANGKOK — With tenuous ties to a holiday celebrating a 19th century battle, perhaps eating is the best way for Thais to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

To that end, here’s where to double down on burritos and mojitos this Sunday. We’ve tried to incorporate a variety of price points – when it comes to Mexican food in Bangkok, even a wilted taco can be a splurge.

Tacos & Salsa: Aggressive eaters should head to this orange-walled joint on Sukhumvit 18 from noon to four for two hours of all-you-can-eat tacos, guac, and wings for 555 baht.

Cali-Mex Taqueria: We’ve previously extensively covered the pricing menu at this Hong Kong franchise of Mexican food that’s opened on Sukhumvit 11 and Sukhumvit 22. Tacos are around a 100 baht each, while burritos and quesadillas cost around 300 baht. For Sunday, the frozen margaritas will cost 80 baht instead of the usual 229 baht, so head there to cool down.

On the second floor of Cali-Mex’s Sukhumvit 11 branch is Los Atico bar, which will be serving free tacos from 7pm to 9pm. Both meat and vegetarian options are available, until the food or the time is eaten up. Dance/endure techno and house music as everyone gets crunked on half-off drinks too.

Hemingway’s: This expat watering hole on Sukhumvit 11 is holding an all-day Happy Hour for Cinco de Mayo, with wine, spirits and beers from 99 baht. Pints of cider and Guinness are from 213 baht, with margarita 499 baht a pint. Chicken tacos cost 80 baht each.

Slanted Taco: Chow down tacos costing 120 to 150 baht while drinking 199-baht-a-glass lychee mojitos at Slanted Taco, a Sukhumvit 23 mainstay with craft beer. Arrive at noon for the chance to score some food deals in a lottery, or bring the kids for a 5pm pinata bash. Or go at 7pm to have a go at finishing a ginormous spicy burrito — it’s free if you finish it.

Mexicano Restaurante Autentico: Go loco for the salsa station and free-flow margs at Rembrandt during their Sunday brunch, a Mexican buffet from noon to 3pm costing 1,250 baht per person. Or, go at 8pm for their Cinco de Mayo fiesta and swig down 150 baht drinks to mariachi – entry is free.

Pesca Mar & Terra Bistro: None of the above extravagant enough? Need a roasted suckling pig, a trolley of guac and a paella to shovel from? No fear, the Cinco de Mayo Brunch Party from 11am to 3pm on Ekkamai 12 has got you covered. Of course, prep 1,490 baht per person to enjoy the buffet with free-flow mocktails or and 2,900 baht for the buffet with bottomless gin, mezcal and tequila.