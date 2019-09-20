Where to Celebrate Oktoberfest 2019 in Bangkok

BANGKOK — Prost! Get your fill of German beer, brawny sausages, and giant pork knuckles when you celebrate Oktoberfest starting this weekend.
Bangkok may be a long way from the home of the world’s biggest beer festival, but a number of bars are serving up great selections of traditional German brews and fare throughout the two-week celebration.
1. GTCC Oktoberfest – Oct. 25-26
Claiming to be “the one and only authentic German experience in the kingdom,” perhaps it is because it’s organized by the German-Thai Chamber of Commerce. Get your Bavarian outfits ready to enjoy live music, a festive buffet feast, and a lucky draw.
The event will be held on Oct. 25 and 26 from 6.30pm to 1am at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park on Sukhumvit Soi 22. The venue is reachable by a short walk from BTS Phrom Phong. Admission is 2,000 baht for Chamber members and 2,500 baht for non-members. The price includes a beer, a souvenir mug, and food buffet.
2. The Irish Pub Oktoberfest – Sept. 21 – Oct. 6
Don’t get the Shamrock wrong – they’ll also celebrate the Volksfest in style with five traditional dishes and special beer deals.
The menu includes Schweinegulasch (pork goulash), Geschnetzeltes (chicken ragout), pork knuckles, a sausage platter, and apple strudel. A live band plays every Wednesday to Friday.
The event will be held from Sept. 21 to Oct. 6 from 10am to 12pm at The Irish Pub on Sukhumvit Soi 5. The venue is reachable by a short walk from BTS Nana. Dishes cost between 219 to 299 baht, excluding VAT and service charges.
3. Mikkeller Running Club Bangkok #57 Oktoberfest Edition – Oct. 5
Get your feet ready, though not for dancing. This Danish microbrewery in Ekkamai is holding a running event before the party starts. Runners will earn their beer calories with a 5.6 kilometer course around Ekkamai. Instead of a medal, they’ll get a cold house-brewed beer. Special food and booze deals will be offered for runners after the race.
The event will be held on Oct. 5 from 5.30pm to 8.30pm at Mikkeller Bangkok on Soi Ekkamai 10 Lane 2. The venue is reachable by taxi or motorcycle taxi from BTS Ekkamai. A lifetime membership costs 500 baht.
4. Bei Otto Oktoberfest – Oct. 29 – Nov. 2
This old school German restaurant, which has served traditional dishes for over three decades, will offer not only a classic feed, but also games and a lucky draw.
Sip the seasonal Erdinger Oktoberfestweizen, presented by Bavarian outfitted waitresses, while a live band stirs your appetite into action.
The event will be held from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 from 5pm to 11pm at Bei Otto on Sukhumvit Soi 20. The venue is reachable by a short walk from BTS Phrom Phong.