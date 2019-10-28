BANGKOK — Chicken rice, bak chang rice dumplings, and durian ice cream will make their way into the capital for the first-ever Singaporean government-sponsored festival dedicated to showcase the diversity of our southern neighbor this Thursday.

“Singatrail 2019” will take place in front of EmQuartier Mall with more than a dozen Singaporean vendors offering a deeper glimpse into the country’s cuisine and products, and not just the Merlion keychains and salted egg fish skins.

Munch on some of Singapore’s national dishes such as Hainanese chicken rice from the legendary Boon Tong Kee, durian desserts from Golden Moments, and bubble milk tea made with all-natural ingredients from R&B.

For health-conscious office ladies, there will be options for clean food including meatless Italian dishes from fusion eatery Elemen, salmon nasi lemak with spicy tomato sauce from Grain, and soy milk from The Soy Inc – all making their first Thai debuts.

Once your tummy is filled up, shop a selection of Singapore-made products like fashion and stationery from multi-brand store Nalise.

Visitors will also have a chance to win up to 4,000 baht vouchers to spend in the event or flights to Singapore from lucky draws and games such as bak chang rice dumplings wrapping competition. Cooking sessions and jam sessions of Singapore’s hits from local bands will also take place at the event.

The event is organized by Enterprise Singapore, the enterprise development arm of the Singapore government, and Singapore-based event organizer Invade.

“Singatrail 2019” will be held in front of EmQuartier. The event will run from 12pm to 10pm from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. The venue is reachable from BTS Phrom Phong.