Savor Milky Food, Live Music at Samyan ‘Milk Garden’

BANGKOK — Sweet teeth and teetotalers will finally have somewhere to hang out with the announcement that a “milk garden” will start next Tuesday.

Shopping mall Samyan Mitrtown said on its Facebook page that the inaugural “Samyan Milk Garden” will pop up in front of the mall from Dec. 24 to 31.

Although the details and list of vendors are yet to be announced, the tease promised the beer garden-like atmosphere with a variety of milky food, drinks.

Instead of “beer cheer girls”, there would be “cheer milk” promotional models to whet your appetite for calcium. Binge on your cup of milk tea and chill out to live music from local bands.

Obviously, the event has no age restriction.

“Samyan Milk Garden” will be held from Dec. 24 to 31 from 4pm to 2am at Samyan Mitrtown on Samyan Intersection. The venue is reachable from MRT Sam Yan.