Watch Digital Warriors Wreck Cores at ‘Garena World’

BANGKOK — Tanks will soak magefire, bullets will fly and goals will be scored as professional gamers and legions of fans converge this weekend on a massive esports tournament in Bangkok.

Eleven large stages have been erected for Garena World to host mortal matches of hit MOBA games like Heroes of Newerth and Realm of Valour, pitching contenders from Thailand and around the world against each other.

Deathmatch tournaments of adrenaline-pumping FPS Point Blank and football sim FIFA Online will also take place. Garena expects to draw 200,000 people to see victors claim upward of 17 million baht in prizes.

The most convenient way to BITEC is through skytrain. Get off at BTS Bang Na and continue on foot via the skywalk.