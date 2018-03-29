Watch Digital Warriors Wreck Cores at ‘Garena World’

By
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
-
Heroes assemble to defend their precious "tower" in Realm of Valor. Image: Gamemobiz.com

BANGKOK — Tanks will soak magefire, bullets will fly and goals will be scored as professional gamers and legions of fans converge this weekend on a massive esports tournament in Bangkok.

Eleven large stages have been erected for Garena World to host mortal matches of hit MOBA games like Heroes of Newerth and Realm of Valour, pitching contenders from Thailand and around the world against each other.

Deathmatch tournaments of adrenaline-pumping FPS Point Blank and football sim FIFA Online will also take place. Garena expects to draw 200,000 people to see victors claim upward of 17 million baht in prizes.

The most convenient way to BITEC is through skytrain. Get off at BTS Bang Na and continue on foot via the skywalk.

SHARE
Previous articleThammasat Debuts Electric Motorbike Taxi
Next articleElephant Polo Organizers Vow Changes as Sponsors Pull Out
Teeranai Charuvastra, Staff Reporter
Teeranai Charuvastra can be reached at teeranai@khaosodenglish.com and followed on Twitter at @teeranai_c. He began working for Khaosod newspaper in 2012 before switching to Khaosod English in late 2013. His interests include politics, crime, the monarchy and the latest Naga sightings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR