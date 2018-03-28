Savor Original Songs Thursday at Maggie Choo’s

BANGKOK — Get close and personal with original musical performances tomorrow when international and local artists take over a Victorian-age basement bar.

Up-and-coming musicians will perform original songs at a downtown Bangkok bar as Singer Songwriters Night returns for the eighth time.

New Zealand singer John Will Sail – who has previously performed in 40 different countries for his “The City Sea” album tour – will headline for the night.

Kaltira Songprakhon, or KF, frontman of indie band Mattnimare, will play acoustic versions of her songs which recently featured on the Voice Thailand.

Young Thai singer-songwriter Alyn, currently recording his first solo album, will also perform.

The event will be held in 19th-century-styled bar Maggie Choo’s. Opened by a Shanghai cabaret owner, it has become a venue for Bangkok’s original live music lovers.

Drinks will be at half price from 8pm to 9pm.

The show starts at 8:30pm on Thursday at Maggie Choo’s. Get there by taxi or motorcycle taxi from BTS Surasak, or BTS Saphan Taksin. Entry is free.