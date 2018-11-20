Armin Van Buuren Brings ‘A State of Trance’ to Bangkok

BANGKOK — Rave and dance next month when a top Dutch DJ hosts his trademark radio show at an annual Bangkok music festival for the first time.



Armin Van Buuren will present “A State of Trance” for the first time in Thailand next month as part of the two-day 808 Festival, which will also feature the likes of American dubstep DJ Skrillex.

Van Buuren will inaugurate the event with supporting performances by his radio co-host Ruben De Ronde, Norwegian trance DJ Orjan Nilsen, American DJ Estiva, Dutch electro duo NWYR and their Israeli counterparts Vini Vici.

Skrillex will take the decks the day after, featuring supporting acts by Canadian New Beat DJ Rezz, British electro DJ Troyboi and teenage future bass DJ Whethan.

“A State of Trance” is a weekly trance radio show that first aired in 2001. Claiming to reach a weekly audience of about 40 million, it has produced almost 900 episodes and hit the road to host festivals.

The 808 Festival will start at 3pm on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at Live Park Rama 9. Get there by taxi from Airport Rail Link Ramkhamhaeng. Tickets are 3,199 baht and can be bought online.