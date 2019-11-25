BANGKOK — Attention booze normies who are still missing the cancelled “beer gardens” at CentralWorld: we have found what could be the closest alternative for you.

Heineken, one of the top lager sellers in the country, said it is hosting a 1,500-sqm open-air beer garden several BTS stops away at EmQuartier shopping mall. The venue openes nightly from Dec. 6 to Jan. 5, according to Heineken’s press release.

CentralWorld earlier this year announced the cancellation of its long-running annual beer gardens, where major beer conglomerates like Heineken, Singha, and Chang entertained the crowds with free concerts and ‘sao cheer beer’ eye candies.

On top of the usual lager, Heineken said its beer garden at EmQuartier will also sell cocktails and mocktails.

There’s also a similar beer garden at Gaysorn Village, right opposite CentralWorld, though it deals mostly in craft beer.