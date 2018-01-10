King’s New Year Greeting Cards Go On Sale

BANGKOK — Hand-drawn cards illustrated by King Rama X went on sale Wednesday nationwide.

The New Year’s greeting cards released Friday feature illustrations of children playing traditional Thai games and were drawn by King Vajiralongkorn. They have attracted “much interest” from the public, according to state media.

The cards, which sell for 99 baht, were first put on shelves at outlets such as Golden Place supermarkets, 7-Eleven, Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Muang Thai Life Assurance, Thai Insurance and King Power. Proceeds will go toward royal charity projects aimed at helping disaster victims.

The New Year’s cards, of which there are four versions, also feature a signed message from King Rama X.

The first card shows children playing Mon Son Pa, a Thai game similar to Duck, Duck, Goose.

“Happy New Year B.E. 2561. The Thai game Mon Son Pa is happy and bright,” reads the message from Rama X. To the right is a drawing of a dog and the word “Jor,” a word for dog used to signify the Year of the Dog.

The other cards shows children playing Rii Rii Khaosan, Kee Maa Kaan Kluay and skipping rope. All four cards have similar New Year’s greeting messages and a dog somewhere in the image.

On Jan. 1, King Vajiralongkorn released a card depicting a family playing in the sun, rain and snow.

Since his ascension to the throne, Rama X has drawn several cards for charity, especially during recent flood disasters.

