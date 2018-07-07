Brave Boys Have One Message: We’re Fine

CHIANG RAI — “Don’t worry,” the football team trapped inside a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks said in letters brought out by divers Friday night.

Written by hand on water-stained graph paper, letters from the 12 boys, coach and divers caring for them were published Saturday morning by the official Facebook page of the Thai Navy SEAL.

Here’s what they have to say.

Coach Ekkapong Chantawong, 25: To all parents, the kids are alright now. There are people taking good care of them. I promise I’ll care for them as best as I can. Thank you all for the support. I deeply apologize to the parents.

To my aunt and grandma, I’m fine. Don’t worry about me too much. Take care of yourself. Auntie, please tell grandma to make chilli paste and crackled pork. I want to eat it when I get out. I love you all.

Nick, Pipat Poti, 15: Mom, dad, I love you guys, and Toi too. If I get out please take me to a barbeque place. I love you dad, mom, Toi.

Pong, Sompong Jaiwong, 13: I love you dad, mom. Don’t worry, I’m safe now. Love you all.

Mark, Momgkol Boonpeam, 13: Are you alright at home, mom? I’m fine. Please tell my teacher (love you mom).

Mix, Panumat Saengdee, 13: Don’t worry about me. I miss you all, grandpa, uncle, mom, dad and my siblings. I love you all. I’m happy in here. The SEAL team takes very good care of us. Love you all.

Dom, Duangphet Promthep, 13: I’m alright, just that the weather may be a little bit too cold, but don’t worry. Don’t forget my birthday party.

Adul Sam-on, 14: You don’t have to worry about us now. I miss you all. I want to go home now.

Night, Peerapat Sompeangjai, 16: I love you dad, mom. Don’t worry about me. I love you all.

Tle, Nattawut Takamsai, 14: I miss you dad, mom. I also miss Jubjang. I love you dad, mom. don’t worry. I can take care of myself

Note, Prachak Sutham, 14: I’m safe. Don’t worry. I love you dad, mom and everyone.

Bew, Ekkarat Wongsookchan, 14: Dad, mom, don’t worry about me. I’m gone for two weeks. I’ll help you in the shop every day I’m free. I’ll be back soon.

Tee, Phonchai Kamluang, 16: Don’t worry. I’m very happy.

Titan, Chanin Wibulroongreung, 11: Dad, mom, don’t worry about me. I’m fine. Please tell Yod to take me to eat fried chicken. Love you.

SEALs: The kids said don’t worry about them. They’re all in good health. When they get out they want to eat many things. They want to go straight home. Teachers please don’t give them too much homework.