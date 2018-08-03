Photos: This Week In Asia

The gate of the Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome is reflected on a bus window in Macau July 27, 2018. Asia’s only legally regulated greyhound racetrack, a centerpiece of Macau's gaming tourism history, is to shut its doors in July, 2018. After rallying for years to shut the Canidrome, notorious for cruel conditions, animal right groups are now seeking to find homes for 533 greyhounds abandoned in kennels on the premises. Photo: Kin Cheung/ Associated Press File
Japanese macaques nap in the shade to avoid sunshine at a Tokyo zoo while people crowd in a swimming pool to escape the summer heat in South Korea. Monsoon rains and a typhoon affected other Asian countries, with flooding threatening to inundate parts of Hanoi, Vietnam.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen holds a ballot before voting in the election that returned him to office for another five-year term.
In Australia, Peter Peacock embraces his biological daughter, Gypsy Diamond, who found him after a Victoria state law enacted last year retroactively lifted the anonymity that had been granted to sperm donors decades ago.
Peter Peacock, 68, right, embraces Gypsy Diamond, 36, in Melbourne, Australia May 17, 2018. Peacock, who donated sperm anonymously around 1980, was recently contacted by Diamond, his biological daughter, after a new law in Australia retroactively removed the anonymity granted to sperm donors decades ago. Photo: Wong Maye-E/ Associated Press File
North Koreans take part in a mass dance during the commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the end of the Korean War on Friday July 27, 2018, which the country celebrates as the day of “victory in the fatherland liberation war,” at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: Dita Alangkara/ Associated Press File
Kidambi Srikanth of India serves while competing against Pablo Abian of Spain on Wednesday Aug. 1, 2018 during their men’s badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/ Associated Press
A firefighter works as sandbags are piled at the entrance gate of a residential house on July 28, 2018 in preparation for an approaching typhoon at Saka town, Hiroshima prefecture, southwestern Japan, where unusual heavy rains hit earlier this month. Photo: Kota Endo/Kyodo News/ Associated Press File
Japanese macaques take a nap in the shade on Aug. 1, 2018 to avoid sunshine at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Photo: Koji Sasahara/ Associated Press File
People crowd in the Caribbean Bay swimming pool Aug. 2, 2018 trying to escape the heat in Yongin, South Korea. South Korean Meteorological Administration issued a heat wave warning for Seoul and other cities. Photo: Ahn Young-joon/ Associated Press File
A full moon sets over Petronas Twin Tower July 28, 2018 during a complete lunar eclipse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Skywatchers around much of the world are looking forward to a complete lunar eclipse that will be the longest this century. Photo: Yam G-Jun/ Associated Press File
Thick fog envelops a cluster of homes on July 29, 2018 on a hillside in Dharmsala, India. The mountain region is currently receiving monsoon rains. Photo: Ashwini Bhatia/ Associated Press File
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), holds a ballot on July 29, 2018 before voting at a polling station in Takhmua in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Cambodians began voting in an election virtually certain to return to office Hun Sen and his ruling CPP. Photo: Heng Sinith/ Associated Press File
Muslims arrive in a country boat July 30, 2018 to check if their names are included in the National Register of Citizens at a draft center in Bur Gaon village, 70 kilometers east of Gauhati, India. India on Monday released a final draft of a list of its citizens in the northeastern state of Assam, leaving some 4 million people on edge to prove their Indian nationality. Photo: Anupam Nath/ Associated Press File
South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo falls in an attempt to catch the ball July 29, 2018 after a shot played by Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera during their first one day international cricket match in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Photo: Eranga Jayawardena/ Associated Press File
A man paddles a boat and others swim through flooded villageon July 31, 2018 in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam. High seasonal floods have killed three people and threat to submerge Vietnam’s capital. Photo: Manh Thang/ Associated Press File
