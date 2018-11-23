Light of Morning Dispels Romance of Loy Krathong

BANGKOK — Although it was the first full-blown Loy Krathong celebration in two years, the morning-after waste in Bangkok did not increase much from last year.

In its annual accounting of waste deposited in the capital’s waterways overnight, City Hall said Friday it had collected a total of 841,327 krathongs from across the capital by 6am. That was just under 4 percent more than last year, while those made of organic and degradable materials increased to over 94 percent of all krathongs, according to administrators.

Gov. Aswin Kwanmuang praised the public for recognizing the impact the festival has on the environment as only 44,883 styrofoam krathongs were recovered, about 1 percent less than last year.

The most foam krathongs were found in the Rat Burana district, with the most krathongs overall in Lat Krabang district.

Read: See This Year’s Loy Krathong All Over the Kingdom (Photos)

All krathongs cleaned up from the water last night will be disposed of, with those made of biodegradable materials going to a natural fertilizer factory in the Nong Khaem district. Foam or non-degradable krathongs will end up in landfills.

The cleanup went on similarly across the nation. Here’s how it looked elsewhere.

Related stories:

Nation Gears Up for Full-Blown Loy Krathong (Photos)

Bangkok Wakes to Less Loy Krathong Mess Than Usual