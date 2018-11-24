King Opens Cycling Track at BKK Airport (Photos)

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King on Friday inaugurated and cycled on a track at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The cycling track, officially called the Happy and Healthy Bike Lane in English, loops around the airport in Samut Prakan province. King Vajiralongkorn presided over its opening ceremony at about 5pm.

He then biked on the entire 23.5-kilometer track, accompanied by an entourage of 450 representatives and officials.

The track consists of a blue lane for casual bikers and a purple one for professional cyclists. It’s open to the public 6am to 9pm daily. Entry is free.

Related stories:

King to Rehearse Big Ride Friday at BKK Airport