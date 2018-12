BANGKOK — For the first time in almost 70 years, a Thai was voted runner-up at the Miss World 2018 beauty pageant Saturday night in China.

Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, 19, came runner-up in the annual pageant’s 68th edition hosted in Sanya, China. She became the contest’s first runner-up from Thailand.

A total of 118 contestants from around the world competed at the pageant. Vanessa Ponce of Mexico was crowned Miss World 2018. She is the first Mexican to win the contest.