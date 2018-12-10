Colder Weather Coming to Bangkok, North Through This Week

BANGKOK — Cooler temperatures are coming to the capital and northern Thailand through this week, the national weather agency said Monday.

Expect cooler mornings as Bangkok’s average low will drop by up to 2C to about 21C from Wednesday to Sunday. The north and northeast will face gusty winds, while temperatures could fall by 4C to as low as 15C along the week.

As tourists start flocking to mountainous areas to feel the greater cold, the forecast said northern mountains will be even chillier from Thursday with the average low about 6C to 13C.

The south, however, will experience torrential rain throughout the week, which could trigger flash floods.

Related stories:

Bangkok Gets Cooler: Temperatures to Drop by 3C

Storm, Flood, Fire Warnings as Cold Season Begins Saturday