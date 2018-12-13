Veteran Thai Cinema Villains to Run For Parliament

BANGKOK — Three elderly actors, two famed for their roles as villains, will run for office in one of several offshoot parties of the Pheu Thai Party.

Party leader and Redshirt leader Jatuporn Promphan welcomed Suriya Chinphan, Dam Dasakorn and Kowit Wattanakul on Thursday, saying they would run as MP candidates in the Pheu Chart Party.

Suriya, 65, best known for 1977’s famous romantic film “Mon Rak Nam Moon” (“The Love Spell of Moon River”), will compete in Pathum Thani province’s fourth district. Suriya said he has been serving the public by entertaining them for decades as an actor, adding that it enables him to meet and understand people from all walks of life.

The veteran actor said the country is in trouble and that he wishes to serve the public in a different capacity as MP. Suriya said he used to be poor and thus understands the unprivileged well.

At least four parties are known proxies for Pheu Thai, a political powerhouse loyal to former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, who is living in self-imposed exile. They include Pheu Tham, Pheu Chart and Thai Raksa Chart.

Pheu Chart also welcomed 73-year-old Dam. Dam – known for his role as an archvillain in movies such as “Choom Paw” (1976) and “Muay Thai Nai Kanom Tom” (2003) – will compete as an MP candidate in Kanchanaburi province.

The famous veteran actor said a number of political parties had invited him to join, but he chose Pheu Chart.

Kowit, 64, who often plays the antagonist and won a “Best Villain Actor” award in 1988 for his role in “Talad Prommajari” (“Virgin Market”), is still active in the entertainment industry. He will run for a seat in Surin province’s fourth district. Kowit said Pheu Thai Party is an alternative for those wanting to fight for democracy, adding that Jatuporn is living proof of that.