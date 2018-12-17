First Since 2013, Rare Turtle Lays Eggs on Thai Beach: Expert (Video)

PHANG NGA — A prominent marine life expert on Monday said a rare sea turtle had laid almost 100 eggs on a Thai beach for the first time in five years.

In an online post, Kasetsart University’s professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat posted footage and pictures of the leatherback sea turtle, considered the largest of all living turtles, crawling back to the sea today from a beach in Phang Nga province after laying eggs overnight.

He wrote that the turtle laid at least 93 eggs, the first time since 2013. The species is still waiting to be registered among Thailand’s protected animals, he said, adding that numbers worldwide are rapidly decreasing.

“It was a long wait for Thai sea lovers, that one day they will come back to our beaches to lay eggs,” the post read, “And the wait is finally over.”

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources said it has instructed staff and experts to closely monitor the eggs. It said the turtle was about 125 centimeters long.

Thon said two leatherback sea turtles were found dead in Thailand over the past five years. He said many died from eating plastic waste, especially plastic bags mistaken as jellyfish, the turtle’s natural prey.