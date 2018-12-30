Send Off 2018 Among the Sunflowers of Korat

KORAT — Tourists looking to end 2018 with sunny smiles flocked Sunday to a sunflower field in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

About one-third of a 100-rai botanical garden maintained by the Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University has been given over to a field of both cosmos and sunflowers, neither of which are native species.

The field is open December to March annually and is near the Nakhon Ratchasima Zoo.

No plans to visit Korat? Wait a few months and see sunflowers bloom in the capital at the Kaset-Nawamin Sunflower Field. The flowers bloom for several weeks in February.