King Issues 2019 New Year’s Card

BANGKOK — His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn on Sunday issued a New Year’s Greeting Card to the public.

The card includes images of photo of him holding hands with his mother, Queen Sirikit, as his late father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, looks down from the upper left corner, surrounded by a yellow aura.

On another page, the card contains one of the king’s sketches showing a happy family and the following message:

“Sending Happy Happiness for 2019 with a loving heart, with a pure heart for this new year to be a year of brightness, physical and mental happiness. For bright mind and emotional strength, for faith in creating happiness for oneself and everyone. With good wishes, a year of happiness and always.”