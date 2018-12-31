Pink Lotus Swamp Packs in Visitors in Bueng Kan

BUENG KAN — A swamp of pink lotuses and cool temperatures are drawing New Year’s crowds in the northeastern province of Buen Kan.

Temperatures dropped to 16C on Monday morning at the Norng Lerng swamp. Tourists are coming to the 3,605-rai swamp to see various species of bird which have migrated from winter elsewhere to tropical Thailand.

Local residents are offering boat trips on the swamp for 100 baht per person.

The swamp is located in Baan Santisuk, Bueng Karn province’s Phon Charoen district.