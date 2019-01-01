Coronation Dates Set for May: Palace

BANGKOK — The coronation ceremony is scheduled for May 4 to May 6, the palace announced Tuesday.

King Vajiralongkorn has approved the date for the coronation ceremony, according to the statement released by the palace today. The king will officially be crowned on May 4.

May 5 will be for the inauguration of the king’s official name and signature, including re-establishment of the royal family members’ ranking. A royal parade will also be held this day.

The king will meet the public and foreign diplomats at the Grand Palace on May 6.

King Vajiralongkorn has been serving as monarch since his father King Bhumibol died in 2016, ending his 70-year reign.

