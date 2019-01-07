Army Chief Appointed to Crown Property Board

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King has named the current commander-in-chief of the army to the body overseeing royal properties, according to an order published in the royal gazette.

The order, signed by King Vajiralongkorn on Saturday and published yesterday, appointed Gen. Apirat Kongsompong and another longtime civil servant to the Crown Property Bureau’s executive board, which will now number 11 people.

The other appointee is Ampon Kittiampon, a former Thai Airways executive who served as an economic advisor to at least seven past governments.

The bureau is in charge of managing His Majesty the King’s vast wealth and assets. It has undergone several legal changes in recent years. The latest legal amendment made His Majesty the King the final arbiter in disputes over what is considered royal property.

