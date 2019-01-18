Too Many Monkeys: Hua Hin to Sterilize 1,200 Macaques

HUA HIN — Hua Hin city will spend 1.2 million baht to sterilize 1,200 macaque monkeys in a bid to control their growing population.

Macaques at Khao Takiab, a mountain along the famous sea resort area of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan province, are popular with tourists, who often feed and take photos with them.

The city of Hua Hin said the population of 3,000 macaques is too large, adding that they’re causing chaos in nearby communities.

It said that despite sterilizing 600 monkeys in the past two years, the population is still increasing.

Busaba Chokesuchart, vice mayor, City said Friday that the city will sterilize 1,200 monkeys this year, starting with 600 in February and another 600 in July.

It costs 1,000 baht to sterilize one monkey. Hua Hin City will also ask tourists to only feed monkeys at designated spots to maintain a clean and hygienic environment.