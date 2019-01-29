4 Pro-Junta Party Members to Leave Cabinet

BANGKOK — Four members of a pro-junta political party announced Tuesday that they will resign from their cabinet posts in the military government to devote themselves to campaigning.

After months of enduring criticism for their dual roles, the four men, led by Palang Pracharat Party leader and Industry Minister Uttama Savanayana, said their resignations would be effective Wednesday.

The party is expected to nominate junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha to serve as prime minister by the Feb. 4 nomination deadline or as early as Friday.

The other three ministers to announce their resignations are Science and Technology Minister Suvit Maesincee, a deputy party leader; Commerce Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, Palang Pracharat’s secretary general; and Kobsak Pootrakool from the Prime Minister’s Office, who is a party spokesman.

The four can now devote themselves full time to campaigning in the run-up to general elections slated for March 24.