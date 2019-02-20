More People Register to Vote Early Than in 2014

BANGKOK — More people have registered for advance voting in next month’s election than did before the last general election in 2014.

More than 2.7 million people signed up to vote early by the midnight Tuesday deadline, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday, an increase of about 20 percent over five years ago. In addition, more than 119,000 Thai nationals signed up to cast ballots from overseas in nearly 70 countries.

Voter registration opened Jan. 28.

The turnout for advance voting was higher than expected, according to Col. Jarungwit Phumma, secretary of the Election Commission. For the 2014 election, about 2.2 million voters nationwide signed up for early voting. The results of that election were later annulled by a court.

Those early voters in Thailand will be able to vote at their new polling place between 8am and 5pm on March 17.

Voters living or traveling abroad on Election Day, March 24, can vote between March 4 and March 16 depending on where they are located. Information about how to vote and when is available online.

