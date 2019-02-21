BANGKOK — Thai-language newspaper Post Today will cease offering a print version next month, the publisher said Wednesday.

The daily business paper, which like the Bangkok Post is owned by Post Publishing, will shut down its printing operation after 17 years and go fully online. The parent company said it will also shutter its free daily circular M2F, citing “rapid changes in the mass media business.”

Bangkok Post, the English language newspaper, will continue to be available both online and in print.

Post Today was founded in 2003, while M2F launched in 2011.