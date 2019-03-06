Embarrassed Muangthong United Turns in Bare-Assed Fan

BANGKOK — A football club in northern Bangkok was fined 30,000 baht Tuesday after it turned in a fan who bared his butt during a match last month.

The Thailand Football Federation said Muangthong United violated a disciplinary rule during the Feb. 24 match against Prachuap FC from the south. Sport regulations hold football teams responsible for any mischief or disruption caused by their fans.

Former Bangkok police commander Amnuay Nimmano, who’s in charge of the disciplinary committee, said the team was spared a higher fine because it identified the person behind the lewd act.

The person was charged with public indecency, Lt. Gen. Amnuay said, without identifying the suspect.

The same committee also fined Ratchaburi FC for a separate incident in which its coaches chased a referee into a restricted area to protest a call. The club was fined 20,000 baht.