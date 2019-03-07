Thai Cave Rescue to Get Netflix Series: Officials

BANGKOK — Last year’s dramatic cave rescue operation in northern Thailand is going to be made into a Netflix Original series, Thai officials said Thursday.

The series will be produced by SK Global Entertainment, which has been granted lifetime exclusive rights to direct contact with the 13 members of the Wild Boars football team, according to government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak. The 12 boys and coach were trapped nearly two weeks in the Chiang Rai province cave before their miraculous rescue.

Lt. Gen. Werachon said the 13 Wild Boars would earn about 3 million baht each from the production, with some money going to organizations and foundations who were involved in the rescue operation.

Sirisak Kotpatcharin, spokesman for the company set up to manage media rights for the Wild Boars story, said the boys and the coach will no longer be allowed to give interviews about their experience without the company’s permission.

SK Global Entertainment was created in 2017 with the merger of Hollywood financier Sidney Kimmel Entertainment and Ivanhoe Pictures, backed with Chinese money.