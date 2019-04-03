Flash Floods Hit Pattaya After Hours of Heavy Rain

PATTAYA — Pattaya city was hit by flash floods for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after being pounded by thunderstorms.

Several areas were flooded up to a meter high and roads cut off after the touristic coastal city suddenly experienced torrential rain in the afternoon for over two hours. The city yesterday also saw vast areas submerged by floods following hours of heavy rain, damaging many homes and a popular beach.

Many parts of the major road Pattaya Tai were inundated, causing traffic jams several kilometers long. Officials said they expect the flood to dry out within a few hours.

The Meteorological Department today issued a warning of thunderstorms and gusty winds for several provinces in upper Thailand through Thursday. Up to 40 percent of Bangkok could see heavy rain and storms today and tomorrow.