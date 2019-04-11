Prayuth Asks Officials to Forgive his Moodiness

BANGKOK — Junta leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha urged officials to be understanding of his occassional moodiness, before asking forgiveness.

Prayuth made the remark on Thursday as government officials greeted him at Government House and poured water over his hands to wish him a happy Thai New Year. The Songkran festival begins tomorrow.

The junta leader, who made himself prime minister after the May 2014 coup, acknowledged that sometimes he is too detail-oriented and moody, before asking forgiveness.

“Whatever offense or moodiness I may have committed, I ask for forgiveness. I hope everybody understands why. Nevertheless, I am happy because I have the opportunity to work with you all,” said Prayuth. “May you all be successful in whatever you wish and may blessings reach the 70 million people that we must care for. Though this is not easy, it is not difficult if we keep trying.”