King’s Sister Recovering From Back Infection, Palace Says

BANGKOK — A younger sister of His Majesty the King is recovering from illnesses afflicting her eyes and back, the palace said on Monday.

The Royal Household Bureau said Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, who has been hospitalized since February, recently underwent surgeries that removed cataracts in her eyes and treated a back infection.

Physicians will continue to administer Princess Chulabhorn with medicine until April 30, the statement said.

The statement added that the 61-year-old princess thanked the public for wishing her a speedy recovery.

The royal was reportedly admitted to Ramathibodi Hospital in February for blurred vision and back pain.

Chulabhorn is one of two royal family members currently hospitalized. Her cousin, Princess Soamsawali, was sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital several months ago for a brain hemorrhage. The palace has reported that Princess Soamsawali is recovering.