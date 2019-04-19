King Thanks Officials, Volunteers for Combating Wildfire

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King on Friday thanked everyone involved in ongoing operations to put out wildfires in the northern mountains.

The message of appreciation was delivered by junta chairman Prayuth Chan-ocha, who said at a news conference that King Vajiralongkorn had also instructed the authorities to hand out food and other donations to those who joined the efforts in Chiang Rai province.

“His Majesty has been closely following their work,” Gen. Prayuth said.

Over 1,000 rai of land has been destroyed by wildfires this week. The fires have also worsened the region’s smog pollution, which has reached hazardous levels.

Prayuth said the situation has been gradually improving thanks to the hard work of firefighters, police, soldiers and volunteers.