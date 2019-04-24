More Storms to Batter North After 2 Killed in Freak Weather

BANGKOK — A new round of summer storms is coming to hit upper Thailand after two people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed by the severe weather of the past few days.

The state meteorology department said Wednesday that the northeast and east will be the first to see the powerful thunderstorms, torrential rain, gusty winds and hailstorms which are expected Friday through Sunday. Those regions will be followed by north and central Thailand, including parts of metropolitan Bangkok.

Temperatures in most parts of the kingdom will hike to highs of 40C to 42C during the same period. Bangkok’s heat could peak to 38C, with about 30 percent of the capital to see thundershowers and possible hailstorms.

Extreme weather this summer has already brought freak storms to 35 provinces in upper Thailand since April 5, according to disaster officials. As of Tuesday, two people have been left dead and 20 others injured by the powerful storms and winds, with more than 10,000 homes damaged.

On Sunday, a 59-year-old woman died in the northern province of Chiang Mai after a storm caused a large tree to fall onto her family’s car. A 4-year-old girl in northeastern Khon Kaen died the following day after she was hit by concrete debris collapsing from the ceiling of her school, with four others injured.