Feel the Force at May the 4th Events This Star Wars Day

1 Classic trilogy and Cosplay

Bask in the glory of the original trilogy while posing with stormtroopers at indie cinema Bangkok Screening Room.

“I think these are the best three, and many people would say so,” Bangkok Screening Room co-founder Sarinya Manamuti said, when asked why the prequel trilogies aren’t being screened.

For the theater’s Star Wars weekend, the cinema will screen “A New Hope” at 8:30pm Friday May 3, “The Empire Strikes Back” at 4pm Saturday May 4, and “Return of the Jedi” at 4pm Sunday May 5.

Tickets cost 300 baht for adults, 250 baht for students and 200 baht for children. Each screening will seat 300 people.

But that’s not all – on Saturday, Sarinya and co-founder Nicholas Hudson-Ellis are having a second screening of “Empire” on the cinema’s rooftop at 7pm with wireless headphones. In attendance will be Thai members of the 501st Legion, an international society of stormtrooper and Star Wars villain cosplayers.

Tickets for the rooftop screening are 550 baht for adults and 360 baht for children. Food and drinks will be available.