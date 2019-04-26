Matichon Group Reports Profit for 2nd Year

BANGKOK — Matichon Publishing said Friday its operations have turned up a profit for the second consecutive year, netting a surplus of some 19 million baht in 2018.

Bucking its trend of financial losses in preceding years, the firm’s operating costs in 2018 also decreased by about 30 million baht compared to 2017, reported executive Thakoon Boonparn at a shareholders’ meeting today.

“We are in discussions with new business partners to add more diversity to our businesses,” Thakoon said. “For example, we’re bringing in a company to help monitor and manage the enormous amount of data we receive each day.”

He continued, “Our company has set a goal to expand our market share by 1.5 percent.”

Thakoon said the media group has been reducing costs through a number of measures, such as company restructuring and downsizing (the number of employees has decreased from 1,500 to 900). The firm reported a net profit of 89 million baht in 2017.

Matichon Publishing owns a wide range of daily and weekly publications, including Khaosod, Matichon, Prachachat, Art & Culture and Khaosod English.