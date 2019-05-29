King Appoints Temp Chief Adviser; Queen Sirikit Recovers

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King named former prime minister Surayud Chulanont as the acting president of the royal council in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Gen. Surayud will replace former Privy Council head Prem Tinsulanonda, who died of heart failure on Sunday, until a formal appointment is in place. Under the law, the chief Privy Councilor advises His Majesty the King on court affairs and may serve as regent when the monarch is absent.

In related palace news, the Royal Household Bureau also announced that Queen Dowager Sirikit has recovered from a bladder infection.

Upon recovery, the wife to the late King Bhumibol left Chulalongkorn Hospital for her royal residence at Chitlada Palace, the statement said.