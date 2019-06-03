Kawaii Jao! AKB48 Unveils Chiang Mai Sister Group

CHIANG MAI — A northern idol group associated with Japanese pop assemble AKB48 is in the making.

In a surprise announcement yesterday, the Bangkok-based group BNK48 said it is accepting auditions for a sister act based in Chiang Mai province to be called CGM48. The band said applications will be open from June 15 to July 15.

Applicants must be 12-22 years old, according to CGM48’s Facebook page. No other details were available.

BNK48 and CGM48 are local chapters of Japan’s pop phenomenon AKB48, which operates “sister groups” in cities in Japan and the Asian region. They include Manila’s MNL48, Jakarta’s JKT48, and Ho Chi Minh’s SGO48.

CGM48 is the latest idol venture in the northern city. A J-pop idol group recruited from Chiang Mai teens called Somei Yoshino 51 – SY51 for short – was assembled back in July 2018.