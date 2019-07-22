PATTAYA — Pattaya will host a cycling festival in November in a bid to prove there’s more to the city than nightlife.

The beachside city will host the third Bangkok Bank Cycle Fest on Nov. 23 and 24, said city mayor Sontaya Khunplome at a press conference in Bangkok on Monday.

“We welcome all types of tourists and offer all types of activities,” said Sontaya.

The festival will offer bike-rides where a portion of the proceeds will go to the Siriraj Foundation, which assists underprivileged patients at Siriraj Hospital. There will be a variety of tracks to suit different interests and ages, including a looped circuit, an off-road challenge and family-friendly ride.

Last year saw 3,000 riders participate, said Thaweelap Rittapirom, director and executive vice president of Bangkok Bank.

The event, hosted at the Siam Country Club, will also feature live music and shopping opportunities.

Mayor Sontaya said 2018 saw 10 million foreign tourists visit Pattaya, on top of 8 million Thai visitors, bringing in combined revenue of 240 billion baht.

Pattaya, which boasts 200,000 square metres of beaches, is a two-hour drive southeast of Bangkok.

To register for the festival, visit the Bangkok Bank Cycle Fest website.