Something for Every Mama: What to Do with Mom This Mother’s Day

Instead of enduring another screeching family dinner and hearing about the prosperous medical career of some neighbor’s son, head to these events to make a memorable Mother’s Day – there’s something here for every type of mom.

Keep in mind that the BTS and BRT are free for moms travelling with children on Mother’s Day (Aug. 12). Families must get on and off at the same stations. Moms receive their free ticket after the child has paid for their own.

Charity Mama

Tum that boon while eating Swedish delicacies by attending a charity exhibition held by the Bangkok Photographers’ Group at Cajutan Restaurant from today until the end of August.

Proceeds from the sale of prints will go towards Pick A Pet 4 Home Bangkok, a non-profit that cares for homeless animals (check out their FB page for cute kitties and dogs looking for a home omg.)

Each print costs 3000 baht, 2000 baht of which will go to charity (500 baht covers the cost of a frame while the final 500 baht goes to the photographer.) Prints can also be purchased without a frame for 2,500 baht.

Here’s our previous review of Cajutan, in case Mom asks what’s on the menu.

Bookworm Mama

Drive to Impact Muang Thong Thani and let mama loose on discounts at Big Bad Wolf book fair. Starting this Friday, both Thai and English books will be on sale at 50 to 70 percent off. Pick up a cookbook to test recipes together, or a travel book to inspire the next family holiday. But maybe give her a bit of space if she’s heading to the bodice rippers section.

Read: ‘Big Bad Wolf’ Book Sale Back With 3 Million English and Thai Books

Shopping Mama

Shop for produce and watch mama chat with local vendors at the Greenery Market, a farmers’ market which runs Saturday through Monday at the 101 True Digital park-mall. Be sure to bring your reusable shopping bag!

There’s also an Amazing Premium Crafts show at Museum Siam showcasing local craft brands from Saturday through Monday.

If Mama is more traditional, head to Impact Muang Thong Thani for the OTOP Silpacheep Fair 2019 starting Saturday through Aug. 18 to watch moms and aunties snag silk, pots, pans, and other local products. OTOP is a national program where one product from each tambon or subdistrict is sold nationwide to promote local production. (Hint: keep an eye out for fashionable OTOP).

Active Mama

Take your quinoa-loving mom for a free cycling class from 1pm to 2pm on Monday Aug. 12 at Absolute You at The Commons in Thong Lor. Registrations are required.

For something outdoors, you can always take your active mama biking around Ko Kret or Bang Krachao, but note there may be holiday crowds.

Movie Mama

From Aug. 10 to 12, moms watch movies for free at Major Cineplex. (Funnily enough, “I Am Mother” is in theaters now!) Each branch will only give away 20,000 free tickets though.

Oldies Music Mama

History-minded moms are sure to have a simmering time at the “Pay Homage to the Great National Artists” concert from 4pm to 6pm Sunday 11 Aug., at the Thailand Cultural Center (reachable from the MRT station of the same name.)

The flautist Thanit Sriglindee, a former member of Carabao band and 2016 National Artist, is headlining. So is 1997 National Artist luk thung singer Waiphot Phetsuphan and 1993 National Artist Naowarat Phongphaibun, a bard and former politician.

Joining them are Phusit Laithong of Chaleang band, pheu cheewit country artist Prateep Kajudpan, artist and former student activist Phongthep Kradonchamnan, and Somchai Kaewcharoen.

Entry is free, but reservations are encouraged.