Palace Releases Photos of Queen Sirikit on 87th Birthday

BANGKOK — Photos released by the royal palace Monday show Queen Dowager Sirikit making merit on her 87th birthday surrounded by her family.

The widowed queen was said to be presiding over the religious ceremony at Chitralada Palace. Her birthday, Aug. 12, remains enshrined as a public holiday even after a new queen was proclaimed three months ago.

In attendance were King Vajiralongkorn, his wife Queen Suthida, his sisters princesses Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn, his eldest daughter princess Bajrakitiyabha, and his son Prince Dipangkorn.

It was the Queen Mother’s first appearance in months; Her Majesty has been mostly confined to the hospital in recent years due to several health conditions.