BANGKOK — It’s been 18 years since the epic ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy conquered cinemas and hearts all over Middle Earth. Here’s a chance to relive those moments.

Starting from 11.30am, the Bangkok Screening Room will dedicate the entire afternoon and evening of Sep. 1 to a marathon screening of the three films. So expect to skip your elevenses, luncheon, afternoon tea, dinner, and supper.

Tickets for ‘Fellowship of the Ring,’ ‘The Two Towers,’ and ‘Return of the King’ must be bought separately, but the theatre also offers a 15 percent discount (32 percent for members) when buying all three in a bundle. Simply walk to the box office in person for the discount package.

Note that the screenings are the “theatrical” versions and not the longer “extended” editions.

Bangkok Screening Room is located in Soi Sala Daeng 1. Screenings will include Thai subtitles. Tickets can be obtained online for 300 baht each for adults and 250 baht each for students. The venue is reachable by a walk from BTS Sala Daeng exit No. 4 or MRT Lumphini exit No. 2.