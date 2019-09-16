History and Pastries: French Residence Offers Free Tour This Saturday

BANGKOK — The historic riverside French Ambassador’s Residence will be open to the general public on Saturday in celebration of the first time a Siamese Envoy visited France.

A guided tour of the storied compound will run from 10am to 4pm. The tours will be separately conducted in three languages: Thai, English and French. There will also be a special exhibition marking the 333rd anniversary of the first Siamese envoy’s visit to the court of French monarch Louis XIV.

“The event is a part of cultural activities celebrating the 333rd anniversary of the Siamese Envoy to France in 1686. The activities are initiatives taken by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the embassy said in a statement.

The delegation was led by Ok-Phra Wisut Sunthon, also known as Kosa Pan, who was dispatched to France by King Narai the Great to present a golden letter to King Louis XIV. The royal audience took place at the Palace of Versailles on Sep. 1, 1686.

“This momentous event was of great historical significance,” the embassy said in a statement. “It formed the foundation of the long-standing friendship between Thailand and France, whose operations cover many areas today.”

If that isn’t enticing enough, the French embassy promises authentic French pastries for visitors.

The guided tour will take about 25 to 35 minutes, and a maximum of 20 people will be allowed per tour.

Four English-language tours will be offered, starting at 10.50am, 11.50am, 2.20pm and 3.20pm.

Six rounds of Thai-language tours will be offered with the first at 10.10am. The four tours conducted in French start at 10.30am.

No reservation will be accepted. A valid ID card, passport or driving license is required at the entrance.

Visitors are requested not to bring large objects as there will be no storage available. Only small handbags will be allowed in the premises.

The French Residence is located at 35 Rue de Brest, Charoen Krung Soi 36, Charoen Krung Road, Bang Rak, Bangkok. Admission is free.