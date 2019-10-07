After the Rain Comes Colder Temperatures in Thailand

BANGKOK — Thailand will have to weather the last of the rainy season’s storms before winter, the meteorological department said Monday.

Most provinces in Thailand will continue to see rain throughout the week until lower temperatures signal a transition from the rainy season to the cold season.

Bangkok will see up to a 60 percent chance of rain Monday before dropping to 30 percent from Tuesday through Saturday, with lows of 22C and highs of 34C.

A similar pattern is to be expected in the North, Isaan, central, and eastern provinces, but the south will continue to be battered by a 60 percent chance of rain throughout the week due to monsoons..

“This is the transition period from the southwest to the northeast monsoons,” Seree Supratid, director of the Climate Change and Disaster Center at Rangsit University said Monday. “It’s not yet officially winter, which requires more stable low temperatures.”

Seree said that Thailand is estimated to enter the winter season at the end of October.

Thailand’s seasons this year has been fraught with disaster, from a drought that dried up parts of the Mekhong, lakes, and farmland starting in late July to flash flooding due to tropical storms just a month later, killing dozens and inundating major parts of Ubon Ratchathani.

